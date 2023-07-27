After Babel

Play Deprivation Is A Major Cause of the Teen Mental Health Crisis
Allowing more unsupervised free play is among the most powerful and least expensive ways to bring down rates of mental illness
 • 
Jon Haidt
 and 
Peter Gray
108
June 2023
Why Haidt and Schmidt’s Proposed Social Media Reforms Are Insufficient
A former Meta product manager suggests changes that would make the reforms more effective for mitigating the coming impact of AI.
 • 
Jon Haidt
 and 
Ravi Iyer
108
Yes, We Do Know Social Media Isn’t Safe for Kids
What the Washington Post editorial board got wrong about the research
 • 
Jean M. Twenge
57
The Case for Phone-Free Schools
The research is clear: Smartphones undermine attention, learning, relationships, and belonging.
 • 
Jon Haidt
131
May 2023
Kids Who Get Smartphones Earlier Become Adults With Worse Mental Health
New global study from Sapien Labs finds consistent links, stronger for girls
 • 
Jon Haidt
 and 
Zach Rausch
111
AI Will Soon Make Social Media Much More Harmful to Liberal Democracy, and to Children
My new essay with Eric Schmidt lays out four imminent threats and five doable reforms
 • 
Jon Haidt
121
April 2023
The Mental Health Crisis Has Hit Millennials
Why It Happened and Why It’s Bad For Democracy
 • 
Jean M. Twenge
159
The Teen Mental Illness Epidemic is International, Part 2: The Nordic Nations
For Teens, Scandinavia is No Longer The Happiest Place On Earth.
 • 
Zach Rausch
 and 
Jon Haidt
76
Why Some Researchers Think I’m Wrong About Social Media and Mental Illness
Six propositions for evaluating the evidence.
 • 
Jon Haidt
210
Do the Kids Think They’re Alright?
It’s hard to find members of Gen Z who think their phone-based childhoods benefitted their generation
 • 
Jon Haidt
 and 
Eli George
126
March 2023
The Teen Mental Illness Epidemic is International, Part 1: The Anglosphere
Why did mental health fall off a cliff at the same time and in the same way in the USA, The UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand? Part 1 of 3.
 • 
Zach Rausch
 and 
Jon Haidt
179
