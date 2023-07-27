After Babel
Play Deprivation Is A Major Cause of the Teen Mental Health Crisis
Allowing more unsupervised free play is among the most powerful and least expensive ways to bring down rates of mental illness
Jul 27
•
Jon Haidt
and
Peter Gray
262
June 2023
Why Haidt and Schmidt’s Proposed Social Media Reforms Are Insufficient
A former Meta product manager suggests changes that would make the reforms more effective for mitigating the coming impact of AI.
Jun 21
•
Jon Haidt
and
Ravi Iyer
146
Yes, We Do Know Social Media Isn’t Safe for Kids
What the Washington Post editorial board got wrong about the research
Jun 12
•
Jean M. Twenge
265
The Case for Phone-Free Schools
The research is clear: Smartphones undermine attention, learning, relationships, and belonging.
Jun 6
•
Jon Haidt
275
May 2023
Kids Who Get Smartphones Earlier Become Adults With Worse Mental Health
New global study from Sapien Labs finds consistent links, stronger for girls
May 15
•
Jon Haidt
and
Zach Rausch
285
AI Will Soon Make Social Media Much More Harmful to Liberal Democracy, and to Children
My new essay with Eric Schmidt lays out four imminent threats and five doable reforms
May 5
•
Jon Haidt
296
April 2023
The Mental Health Crisis Has Hit Millennials
Why It Happened and Why It’s Bad For Democracy
Apr 25
•
Jean M. Twenge
191
The Teen Mental Illness Epidemic is International, Part 2: The Nordic Nations
For Teens, Scandinavia is No Longer The Happiest Place On Earth.
Apr 19
•
Zach Rausch
and
Jon Haidt
136
Why Some Researchers Think I’m Wrong About Social Media and Mental Illness
Six propositions for evaluating the evidence.
Apr 17
•
Jon Haidt
258
Do the Kids Think They’re Alright?
It’s hard to find members of Gen Z who think their phone-based childhoods benefitted their generation
Apr 12
•
Jon Haidt
and
Eli George
227
March 2023
The Teen Mental Illness Epidemic is International, Part 1: The Anglosphere
Why did mental health fall off a cliff at the same time and in the same way in the USA, The UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand? Part 1 of 3.
Mar 29
•
Zach Rausch
and
Jon Haidt
342
